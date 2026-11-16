The Council of the EU has imposed additional sanctions against 12 individuals and 101 legal entities whose activities are linked to financing Russia's war economy and supporting its shadow fleet, Report informs, citing the November 16 decision of the Council of the European Union.

The new sanctions list includes nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions. According to the EU's assessment, the further expansion of restrictions on the banking sector is aimed at cutting off the financial channels through which Russia's state revenues flow and its military activities are funded.

The restrictions also affected Russia's e-commerce sector. In particular, sanctions pressure was extended to the sole shareholder of Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries, as well as to an individual holding a controlling stake in another leading player in the online retail market, Ozon.

In addition, the EU included new companies and entrepreneurs operating in the Russian oil and gas sector on the list. This specifically concerns companies managing Russian oil refineries and an oil terminal in St. Petersburg, as well as those engaged in the exploration and production of energy resources.

Special attention in the new package is given to Russia's shadow fleet. Sanctions targeted companies from the UAE, China, Seychelles, and Oman that purchase Russian petroleum products, as well as entrepreneurs owning or managing vessels under EU sanctions that illegally transport Russian oil using high-risk shipping practices.

All individuals and legal entities included in the list are subject to an asset freeze. Individuals are also banned from entering the territory of the European Union. Furthermore, making funds or economic resources available, directly or indirectly, to those on the sanctions list is prohibited.

The Council of the EU emphasized that the new measures were adopted in response to ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine, particularly strikes on civilian infrastructure.