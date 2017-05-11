EU Council approves visa-free regime for Ukraine

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 11, the EU Council adopted a regulation on visa liberalization for Ukrainian citizens travelling to the EU for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period.

Report informs, legislative act of the European Parliament and Council was approved without discussion in accordance with the agenda. It refers to "the exemption of EU citizens from visas during trips to Ukraine and Ukrainian owners of biometric passports during their trips to the EU."