    EU and Canada reach free trade deal

    Agreement was finally reached after negotiations with the region of Wallonia

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Belgian government has reached a deal to back the free trade deal between the European Union and Canada.

    Report informs referring to Euronews, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said.

    According to him, the agreement was finally reached after negotiations with the region of Wallonia.

    Notably, CETA provides for free trade between Canada and the EU. Walloon entrepreneurs were worried that after the agreement, their products will be forced out by Canadian production.

