Erroneous airstrike kills 8 policemen in Afghanistan

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ A Mistaken airstrikes obviously conducted by the U.S.-led coalition forces claimed the lives of eight policemen in the southern Uruzgan province on Sunday night, Report informs citing the TASS.

"The foreign forces aircrafts targeted police checkpoints in Sagai area outside provincial capital Trinkot late Sunday leaving eight police personnel dead," the police official said.

"Just 800 meters away from the targeted police checkpoint were Taliban trenches but the aircrafts pounded police position", he added.