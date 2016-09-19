 Top
    Close photo mode

    Erroneous airstrike kills 8 policemen in Afghanistan

    The foreign forces aircrafts targeted police checkpoints in Sagai area outside provincial capital Trinkot

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ A Mistaken airstrikes obviously conducted by the U.S.-led coalition forces claimed the lives of eight policemen in the southern Uruzgan province on Sunday night, Report informs citing the TASS.

    "The foreign forces aircrafts targeted police checkpoints in Sagai area outside provincial capital Trinkot late Sunday leaving eight police personnel dead," the police official said. 

    "Just 800 meters away from the targeted police checkpoint were Taliban trenches but the aircrafts pounded police position", he added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi