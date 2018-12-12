Erdoğan: Turkey will launch an operation in northeastern Syria in coming days

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey intends to launch an operation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria in the coming days, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

"The time has come to fulfill our intention and liquidate terrorists in the east of the Euphrates. In the coming days, an operation will be launched there, of which we have informed the United States. We want to return peace and tranquility to the inhabitants in the east of the Euphrates, as we have already done in other regions of Syria. We have never been opposed to the United States and their military; they are always strategic partners for us. Our disagreements over Syria should not hinder development of our relations," Erdoğan said, speaking in Ankara.

According to the president, the United States has not yet fulfilled the promises made to Ankara in the Syrian district of Munich.

"US President Donald Trump announced that this region of Syria will be completely cleared of YPG terrorists within a month. Ankara hopes this promise will be fulfilled," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader also noted that ISIS no longer remains a threat for Syria and Turkey considers such allegations to be fictious.