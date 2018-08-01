Employee of International Organization for Migration killed during attack of militants

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ / Employee of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) was killed and another one was wounded as a result of attack on state institutions in Eastern Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it is said in the statement published on the website of the UN assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

The day before, militants attacked state institutions in the administrative center of Nangarhar province in Jalalabad. The attack occurred when a meeting was held in the Department and many staff members were locked in the building. The attack lasted for five hours. As a result, 15 people were killed and the same number were injured.