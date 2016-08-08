 Top
    Emperor Akihito of Japan plans to abdicate throne

    The emperor has said that it might become difficult for him to perform those duties

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time in nearly two centuries, an emperor of Japan has said that he will abdicate the throne before he dies.

    Report informs citing AFP, Emperor Akhikito, 82, who in 1989 succeeded his father, the wartime emperor Hirohito, told close aides that he intended to pass the throne to his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, before he dies. No modern emperor has done so: The last emperor to abdicate was Emperor Kokaku, in 1817.

    The emperor has said that it might become difficult for him to perform those duties.

