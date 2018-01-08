 Top
    Close photo mode

    Emmanuel Macron offers Xi Jinping a horse

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ During a three-day tour of China, French President Emmanuel Macron offered Chinese President Xi Jinping a horse of the elite French Republican Guard, Report informs citing the Reuters.

    An adept of soft diplomacy and symbols, Macron picked an 8-year old brown gelding named Vesuvius from the presidential cavalry corps.

    The choice of the gift, an “unprecedented diplomatic gesture” according to the French presidency, was made after the Chinese president expressed his fascination for the 104 horsemen who escorted him during his last visit to Paris in 2014. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi