Embassy of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan issued a statement on events in Yemen

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan issued a statement on the events in Yemen.

As Report was told in the Embassy, as a result of overthrow the legitimate authority by Huthis' armed units situation in Yemen deteriorated, stability and security have been violated.

"The events in the country have taken a dangerous turn, regional security, stability, international peace and security threatened. Member states of the Cooperation Council of Arab Gulf states are trying to stand on the side of the Yemeni people, to restore security and stability in the country and stop the negative impact of the coup on the region.

Huthis, carried out a coup against all peace attempts, don't deviate from their aggressive intentions, trying to take control of all the other regions of the country."

The statement says, on March 24 the President of Yemen addressed to the leaders of the member countries of the Cooperation Council with a request to save his country from terrorist organizations.

A request of the president was granted.