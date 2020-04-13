Embassy: 9,125 cases of infection recorded in India

As of date, there have been 9,125 cases of infection and 308 deaths. 857 persons have recovered from the disease.

Report informs referring to the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador of India B. Vanlalvawna said that over 500 hospitals across the country with over 82,000 beds, 8,182 ICU beds, and close to 5000 ventilators dedicated for COVID-19 patients had been made ready and an additional 5110 hospitals with over 110,000 beds, 27000 ICU beds, and 12,867 ventilators are also made available. For isolation purposes, over 2500 rails coaches with 40,000 isolation beds have also been made available.

Ambassador said that the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Package, with a financial outlay of US $ 22 billion, had been launched to help the poor and farmers during this crisis. A special fund of US $ 2 billion for the health sector and an insurance scheme to cover 2.2 million health workers have been made available.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,800,000 globally, resulting in more than 400,000 recoveries and over 100,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.