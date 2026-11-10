Eight people killed in Kenya's northeast in suspected al Shabaab attack
- 10 November, 2026
- 21:11
Stay up to date with the top news!
Eight people – two police reservists, five construction workers and a driver – were killed in northeast Kenya on Tuesday in an attack by suspected al Shabaab militants near the Somali border, police and a senior regional official said, Report informs referring to Reuters.
A report from a local police station said the ambush happened about 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT) in Mandera county in the northeast, in an area where a road is being built.
Regional official John Odhiambo Otieno said the armed assailants were believed to have crossed the nearby border from Somalia.
Investigations were under way to identify the attackers, Otieno added.
Al Shabaab, which controls large swathes of Somalia, frequently carries out cross-border attacks on Kenyan military and civilian targets.
Security analysts say the assaults are aimed at pressuring Kenya into withdrawing its troops from peacekeeping missions in Somalia.