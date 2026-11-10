Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Eight people killed in Kenya's northeast in suspected al Shabaab attack

    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 21:11
    Eight people killed in Kenya's northeast in suspected al Shabaab attack

    Eight people – two police reservists, five construction workers and a driver – were killed in northeast ‌Kenya on Tuesday in an attack by suspected al Shabaab militants near the Somali border, police and a senior regional official said, Report informs referring to Reuters.

    A report from ⁠a local police station said the ambush happened about 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT) in Mandera county in the northeast, in an area where a road is being built.

    Regional official John Odhiambo Otieno said the armed assailants were believed to have ‌crossed ⁠the nearby border from Somalia.

    Investigations were under way to identify the attackers, Otieno added.

    Al Shabaab, which controls large swathes of Somalia, ⁠frequently carries out cross-border attacks on Kenyan military and civilian targets.

    Security analysts say the assaults ⁠are aimed at pressuring Kenya into withdrawing its troops from peacekeeping missions ⁠in Somalia.

    Armed attack Kenya
    Keniyada yaraqlılar iki polis əməkdaşı da daxil olmaqla, səkkiz nəfəri öldürüblər
    В Кении боевики убили восемь человек, включая двух сотрудников полиции
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    22:27
    Ukraine and Russia agree on major prisoner exchange
    Other countries
    22:16
    Georgia more than doubles onion imports from Azerbaijan
    Business
    21:58
    France's president and wife file new lawsuit against US podcaster Owens
    Other countries
    21:42
    Mukhtar Babayev emphasizes importance of accessible electricity for everyone
    Energy
    21:25
    Video
    Baku TV: Azerbaijan presenting green energy goals at COP31
    Foreign policy
    21:11
    Eight people killed in Kenya's northeast in suspected al Shabaab attack
    Other countries
    20:54
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye expanding co-op in green energy
    Energy
    20:33
    SOCAR to build polyethylene production complex with capacity of 850,000 tons per year in Türkiye's Aliaga
    Energy
    20:15
    UK to invest £90M in drones, sensors, AI systems
    Other countries
    All News Feed