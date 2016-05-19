Egyptian authorities inclined to terrorist attack on board of EgyptAir

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Civil Aviation of Egypt considers the version of the attack in the incident with the missing aircraft A320 airline EgyptAir.

Report informs citing the Reuters, Egypt's minister of civil aviation,Sherif Fathy conceded that terrorism was more likely than technical failure to be the cause of the crash .

Despite his reluctance to be drawn on the causes, Fathy said: “If you analysis the situation properly the possibility of having a terror attack is higher than the possibility of having a technical problem.

He added that the plane passed all the necessary checks.

Notably, plane disappeared from radar at night over the Mediterranean Sea. There were 56 passengers on board and 10 crew members.