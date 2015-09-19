Egypt's President Swears in New Government

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt’s new government was sworn in on Saturday morning, Report informs citing local media.

The cabinet includes 15 new ministers, according to the al-Ahram newspaper.

On September 12, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Sisi accepted the resignation of the country’s Cabinet of Prime Minister Ibrahim Mahlab.

The resignation came amid a major corruption scandal, which involved the arrest of Egyptian Minister of Agriculture Selah Helal for accepting bribes.

The same day, Sisi ordered Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Sherif Ismail to form the new government.