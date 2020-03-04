Top

Egypt's 'most wanted terrorist' executed

Egypt's 'most wanted terrorist' executed

4

Egypt's most-wanted militant was executed on Wednesday, just days after being sentenced by a Cairo court for leading militant groups in carrying out attacks in the country.

"The execution by hanging was carried out based on a decision by the military court … and after taking all the relevant judicial procedures," said army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai.

Report informs, referring to Daily Mail, that Hisham Ashmawy, a former special operations officer with the Egyptian Army, played a pivotal role in building up the capabilities of the Ansar Beit Al Maqdis militant group in Egypt before it became the local affiliate of ISIS.

Ashmawy and 200 other defendants were charged with 54 crimes that consist of assassinations of police officers, attempted murder of former Minister of Interior Mohamed Ibrahim, and bombings of security institutions' buildings.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!