Egypt's 'most wanted terrorist' executed

Egypt's most-wanted militant was executed on Wednesday, just days after being sentenced by a Cairo court for leading militant groups in carrying out attacks in the country.

"The execution by hanging was carried out based on a decision by the military court … and after taking all the relevant judicial procedures," said army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai.

Report informs, referring to Daily Mail, that Hisham Ashmawy, a former special operations officer with the Egyptian Army, played a pivotal role in building up the capabilities of the Ansar Beit Al Maqdis militant group in Egypt before it became the local affiliate of ISIS.

Ashmawy and 200 other defendants were charged with 54 crimes that consist of assassinations of police officers, attempted murder of former Minister of Interior Mohamed Ibrahim, and bombings of security institutions' buildings.