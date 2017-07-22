Egypt launches largest military base in Middle East and Africa

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt has launched the largest military base in the Middle East and Africa.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, attending the inauguration, Egypt president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi raised Egyptian flag in the newly established base.

Then military parade was organized. al-Sisi watched the parade.

It was stated that the main purpose of establishment of the military base is to further strengthen protection of the country's second largest city, Alexandria and surrounding areas. Large-scale oil fields and seaport available in the area. Egypt's first nuclear power plant will also be built here in the future.