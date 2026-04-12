Edi Rama refutes claims of stagnation in EU accession talks

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that negotiations with the European Union are progressing smoothly and dismissed the opposition's claims that the process has been blocked.

According to Report's Balkan bureau, the prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with farmers in the village of Krutje in the municipality of Lushnjë.

He described the opposition's statements about a slowdown in accession talks as unfounded.

"Nothing has been blocked. There is no blockage, because there is nothing to block," Rama said, criticizing opposition representatives for making misleading statements.

He stressed that EU membership is not a process that can simply be paused, as claimed, but rather an ongoing negotiation process.

Earlier, a similar statement was also made by the country's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ferit Hoxha.