Ecuador declares state of emergency over Venezuelan refugee influx

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The government of Ecuador on Wednesday introduced a state of emergency in three provinces of the country due to the influx of refugees from Venezuela. Report informs citing the Interfax, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry said.

The state of emergency is in place in Carchi, Pichincha and El Oro provinces, the ministry specified, adding that the measure would last at least until September.

Within state of emergency additional brigades of doctors, police and social workers will be sent to the north of the country.

The number of Venezuelans who have traveled through Colombia has reached an average of 4.2 thousand people a day this week, but it does not specify what the statistics were earlier and why the number of refugees has increased.