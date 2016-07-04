​Earthquake shakes Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan border

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude occurred on the border of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China in 497 kilometers from Almaty.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, it was reported by the Seismological Experimental-Methodical Expedition of Education Ministry of Kazakhstan.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located in 497 km south-west from the city of Almaty on the border of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China", - quotes agency Novosti-Kazakhstan.

Tremors were recorded at 08.24 (the Almaty time). The earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Information on possible casualties or damage have not been reported yet.