Earthquake left hundreds of residents of Greek island without housing

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 badly damaged scores of homes on the eastern Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, killing one woman and injuring 15 people. Report informs local authorities reported.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sent Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Nikos Toskas to Lesbos and a group of technicians and experts from the General Secretariat of Civil Defense and the Ministry of Infrastructure. They have to determine the damage and plans for the speedy restoration of the affected areas.

"Most houses in Vrisa have suffered severe damage," Lesbos mayor Spyros Galinos said, adding that afflicted residents were being relocated to temporary housing set up in a football field in a nearby village.