Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ 5,6 magnitude earthquake has occurred in La-Rioja province in the western part of Argentina, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The tremors were registered at 06.13 on Greenwich. The center of the earthquake was located at 53 km to the west from the Vinchina residential area. The epicenter was at the depth of 85,1 km.

No information has been provided regarding casualties and destructions.