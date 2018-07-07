 Top
    Duterte vows to resign if anybody can prove God exists

    President of Philippines suggested that there is still some higher power that maintains order in space

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to resign if anyone can prove to him the existence of God, Report informs citing the Interfax.

    According to the politician, it will be enough for him to have a single witness and a photo proving that a person is able to talk and see God.

    At the same time, R. Duterte suggested that there is still a certain higher force that maintains order in space.

    Last week, the President of the Philippines shocked compatriots, most of whom are Catholics, by insulting God while commenting on the concept of original sin, which causes him deep indignation.

