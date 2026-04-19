Drone strike hits car in Kherson, casualties confirmed
Other countries
- 19 April, 2026
- 14:07
This morning, a Russian drone strike hit a car in Kherson, Ukraine.
Report informs, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine's Telegram channel, that one person was killed and two others were injured.
"Despite the difficult security situation, rescuers recovered the body of the deceased driver," the statement said.
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