Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Drone strike hits car in Kherson, casualties confirmed

    Other countries
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 14:07
    Drone strike hits car in Kherson, casualties confirmed

    This morning, a Russian drone strike hit a car in Kherson, Ukraine.

    Report informs, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine's Telegram channel, that one person was killed and two others were injured.

    "Despite the difficult security situation, rescuers recovered the body of the deceased driver," the statement said.

    Kherson Drone strikes Ukraine war
    Xersonda avtomobilə zərbə endirilib, ölən və yaralananlar var
    При ударе дрона по автомобилю в Херсоне один человек погиб, двое ранены

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