An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked two border checkpoints located on Kuwait's territory, at the border with Iraq, Report informs via Middle East media.

According to a statement from the Kuwaiti military, the attack took place in the early morning hours today, and there were no injuries. It was also noted that the UAVs were launched from Iraqi territory, but it has not been determined which country the UAVs belong to.

"In the early morning hours today, two of Kuwait's northern land border posts were subjected to a criminal attack involving two explosive-laden UAVs controlled via fiber-optic cables and launched from Iraq. As a result, material damage was caused, but there were no casualties," the statement said.