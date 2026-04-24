Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Drone attack targets Kuwait's border checkpoints with Iraq

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    • 24 April, 2026
    • 16:00
    Drone attack targets Kuwait's border checkpoints with Iraq

    An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked two border checkpoints located on Kuwait's territory, at the border with Iraq, Report informs via Middle East media.

    According to a statement from the Kuwaiti military, the attack took place in the early morning hours today, and there were no injuries. It was also noted that the UAVs were launched from Iraqi territory, but it has not been determined which country the UAVs belong to.

    "In the early morning hours today, two of Kuwait's northern land border posts were subjected to a criminal attack involving two explosive-laden UAVs controlled via fiber-optic cables and launched from Iraq. As a result, material damage was caused, but there were no casualties," the statement said.

    Escalation in Middle East Kuwait Drone attacks
    Küveytin İraqla sərhəddəki buraxılış məntəqələrinə PUA ilə hücum edilib
    Два погранпоста Кувейта атакованы с помощью БПЛА, летевших из Ирака

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