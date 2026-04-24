Drone attack targets Kuwait's border checkpoints with Iraq
Other countries
- 24 April, 2026
- 16:00
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked two border checkpoints located on Kuwait's territory, at the border with Iraq, Report informs via Middle East media.
According to a statement from the Kuwaiti military, the attack took place in the early morning hours today, and there were no injuries. It was also noted that the UAVs were launched from Iraqi territory, but it has not been determined which country the UAVs belong to.
"In the early morning hours today, two of Kuwait's northern land border posts were subjected to a criminal attack involving two explosive-laden UAVs controlled via fiber-optic cables and launched from Iraq. As a result, material damage was caused, but there were no casualties," the statement said.
Latest News
20:41
Photo
Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's NakhchivanMilitary
20:21
EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with regionOther countries
20:01
AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports educationFootball
19:41
Photo
AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminarFootball
19:21
Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:02
Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen graduallyOther countries
18:37
Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal societyDomestic policy
18:14
Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchangeOther countries
17:57
Photo