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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Drone attack sparks fire in Russia's Volgograd region

    Other countries
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 11:09
    Drone attack sparks fire in Russia's Volgograd region

    A drone attack in Russia's Volgograd Region has caused a fire at a fuel tank facility, leaving one person dead, authorities said, regional governor Andrey Bocharov said, according to Interfax.

    Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze, which broke out following the strike.

    Preliminary reports indicate that the attack also damaged 13 private homes, as well as an electricity transmission line and a gas pipeline. Officials are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage.

    Volgograd Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Volqoqrada dron hücumu nəticəsində 13 ev, qaz kəməri və elektrik xətti zədələnib
    В Волгоградской области горит топливный резервуар после удара БПЛА

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