Drone attack sparks fire in Russia's Volgograd region
Other countries
- 10 April, 2026
- 11:09
A drone attack in Russia's Volgograd Region has caused a fire at a fuel tank facility, leaving one person dead, authorities said, regional governor Andrey Bocharov said, according to Interfax.
Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze, which broke out following the strike.
Preliminary reports indicate that the attack also damaged 13 private homes, as well as an electricity transmission line and a gas pipeline. Officials are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage.
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