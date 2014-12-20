Donetsk Republic’s refugee affairs committee head appointed human rights commissioner

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The People’s Council of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Friday adopted a law on the human rights commissioner and approved as ombudsperson Darya Morozova, who earlier led the DPR’s committee on refugee and prisoner of war affairs, the Donetsk news agency reported.

A total of 67 deputies voted for Morozova’s candidacy, 10 were against, another seven lawmakers abstained.

“This was the most appropriate candidacy. Morozova in practice proved her ability to solve human rights protection issues,” the DPR parliament commented on her appointment.

The People’s Council also adopted at today's meeting the law “On humanitarian mission, accreditation of heads, employees, administrative and technical staff of humanitarian missions in the DPR.”

According to the United Nations, more than 4,000 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled Ukraine’s southeast as a result of clashes between Ukrainian troops and local militias in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions during Kiev’s military operation, conducted since mid-April, to regain control over the breakaway territories, which call themselves the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics.

The parties to the Ukrainian conflict agreed on a ceasefire at talks mediated by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on September 5 in Belarusian capital Minsk two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed his plan to settle the situation in the east of Ukraine.

The ceasefire took effect the same day but has reportedly been violated on numerous occasions,informs Report citing Anadolu Agency.

The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine comprising representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE adopted a memorandum on September 19 in Minsk, which outlined the parameters for the implementation of commitments on the ceasefire in Ukraine laid down in the Minsk Protocol of September 5.

The nine-point document in particular stipulates a ban on the use of all armaments and withdrawal of weapons with the calibers of over 100 millimeters to a distance of 15 kilometers from the contact line from each side. The OSCE was tasked with controlling the implementation of memorandum provisions.