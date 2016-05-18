Donald Trump files disclosure of 10 billion USD in net worth

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump has filed a new personal financial disclosure form that details a net worth of more than $10 billion, the Republican presidential candidate's campaign said, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The party's presumptive nominee has refused so far to release his income tax statements, which are normally released by presidential candidates. That decision has drawn criticism from likely Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The personal disclosure form is identical to one Trump filed shortly after announcing his candidacy last year.

Critics have said the billionaire real estate developer is inflating his net worth in the forms and that his tax documents would provide a more accurate depiction of how much money he has.