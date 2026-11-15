Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Diesel prices fall in US for first time in two months

    Other countries
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 09:38
    Diesel prices fall in US for first time in two months

    The average price of diesel fuel in the United States has fallen below $6 per gallon (3.785 liters) for the first time in two months, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Report informs.

    The analyst stated that the average nationwide diesel price dropped to $5.99 per gallon on November 14.

    He added that the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported a slightly higher figure, estimating the average diesel price in the United States at $6.04 per gallon.

    Diesel prices United States of America (USA)
    ABŞ-də dizel iki ayda ilk dəfə ucuzlaşıb
    Дизельное топливо в США впервые за два месяца подешевело ниже $6 за галлон
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