Diesel prices fall in US for first time in two months

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The average price of diesel fuel in the United States has fallen below $6 per gallon (3.785 liters) for the first time in two months, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Report informs.

The analyst stated that the average nationwide diesel price dropped to $5.99 per gallon on November 14.

He added that the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported a slightly higher figure, estimating the average diesel price in the United States at $6.04 per gallon.