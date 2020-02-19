Diamond Princess: Another 79 on board have coronavirus

79 more aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities say.

The new cases take the total infections to 621 and come after the two-week quarantine period ended. The citizenship of new patients is yet to be specified, but foreigners are reportedly among those infected.

Nearly 500 people with no coronavirus left the ship earlier in the day after two weeks in quarantine. Japan’s Health Ministry also said they had received the results of 3,011 out of 3,600 passengers on board.