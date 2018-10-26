Deputy Minister: "21 terrorist organizations operate in Afghanistan"

https://report.az/storage/news/674f735a05e1ea94ff8321181e2c9e51/91aedaa1-ea2c-44d9-98e5-36eb2afa58f3_292.jpg
Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ There are 21 terrorist organizations in Afghanistan, Afghanistan Deputy Defense Minister Hilaluddin Hilal said
Report informs citing the TASS that Hilal was speaking today at the eighth Beijing Xiangshan Forum on defense.
"Currently, 21 terrorist organizations are operating in the country. The total number of militants stands at 50,200," Helal said
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author