 Top
    Close photo mode

    Deputy Minister: "21 terrorist organizations operate in Afghanistan"

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ There are 21 terrorist organizations in Afghanistan, Afghanistan Deputy Defense Minister Hilaluddin Hilal said

    Report informs citing the TASS that Hilal was speaking today at the eighth Beijing Xiangshan Forum on defense.

    "Currently, 21 terrorist organizations are operating in the country. The total number of militants stands at 50,200," Helal said

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi