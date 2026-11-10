Denmark pledges €645 million for drones and other military aid to Ukraine

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Denmark and Ukraine have agreed on a new military aid package worth €645 million for Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, Report informs.

"A good meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. There is a new defense package for Ukraine worth €645 million," he wrote.

Zelenskyy said the package would primarily fund the purchase of attack drones, interceptor drones, and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, as well as support for the PURL program.

He described the assistance as crucial and timely as Russia continued ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities and other critical infrastructure.

The two leaders also discussed additional humanitarian assistance. Denmark decided to allocate €20 million for the energy needs of the Kherson region. Zelenskyy said support for the region was particularly important ahead of the fourth anniversary of its liberation from occupation.

The talks also covered the results of cooperation under the Drone Deal initiative, the development of joint weapons production, and work on the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile program.