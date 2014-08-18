Demonstrations against police actions are continued in American city Ferguson

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Riots do not cease in American town Ferguson (Missouri), which began more than a week ago after the murder of a Afro-American teenager by police officer. Report informs citing to Newsru, Ferguson authorities decided to extend the curfew imposed on Sunday night for another day, the governor of Missouri Jay Nixon signed a decree on the deployment of National Guard troops in Ferguson.

Residents ignore the decision of the state government, continuing manifestation.

On August 9 police shot dead an Afro-American who has committed a petty theft in the store.This caused an outcry among local Afro-Americans who first began to organize peaceful demonstrations against police abuse.Tensions in Ferguson intensified after police released details of the incident. Most people regarded actions of authorities as a desire to deflect attention from the killing. Hard crackdown by police using tear gas, rubber bullets and dogs further undermined trust between the public and law enforcement officers. Many human rights organizations have strongly condemned the violence against the people.