Demonstrations against police actions are continued in American city Ferguson

Residents ignore the decision of the state government, continuing manifestation.
On August 9 police shot dead an Afro-American who has committed a petty theft in the store.This caused an outcry among local Afro-Americans who first began to organize peaceful demonstrations against police abuse.Tensions in Ferguson intensified after police released details of the incident. Most people regarded actions of authorities as a desire to deflect attention from the killing. Hard crackdown by police using tear gas, rubber bullets and dogs further undermined trust between the public and law enforcement officers. Many human rights organizations have strongly condemned the violence against the people.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
