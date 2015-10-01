​Defense Ministry: Russian aviation destroyed IS HQs in Syria and ammunition depot

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Aviation destroyed the headquarters and the ammunition depot near Idlib in Syria during attacks on the Islamic state targets last night. Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the press service and information of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

"The headquarters of the terrorist group and the ammunition depot near Idlib, as well as a three-level insurgents fortified command post near the town of Hama were destroyed," - was said in a statement.

On September 30 Russian Federation Council approved the appeal of the President to use the Russian armed forces abroad.