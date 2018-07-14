 Top
    Death toll rises to 132 in Pakistan election violence

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ The deadliest attacks in Pakistan’s troubled election campaign killed at least 132 people, including a candidate, on Friday just before the arrest of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country.Report informs citing the Anadolu.

    In the southwestern province of Baluchistan, a suicide bomber killed 128 people, including a politician running for a provincial legislature. Four others died in a strike in Pakistan’s northwest, spreading panic in the country.

    ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried on its Aamaq news agency.

