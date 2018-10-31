Death toll in Italy adverse weather rises to 12

© San-Antonio Express News

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ / The death toll due to bad weather in Italy has reached 12, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The twelfth victim of the disaster was a woman who buried by mud when a landslide invaded her house.

Notably, the rains, accompanied by a strong wind, hit the Apennines on October 29 and did not stop the day before. The coast of Liguria was most affected by the disaster, with resort areas and ports damaged. Tens of thousands of people were left without electricity in Veneto region.