Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Death toll from two crashes on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway rises to 13

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    • 14 November, 2026
    • 20:05
    Death toll from two crashes on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway rises to 13

    The death toll from two major crashes on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway has risen to 13.

    Report informs, citing Bulgarian media, that a 42-year-old man who had been admitted in critical condition died at a hospital in Burgas. Another 51 people remain hospitalized with injuries.

    The two multi-vehicle crashes occurred on the morning of November 10 and involved a total of 86 cars and trucks.

    Road accident Bulgaria
    Bolqarıstanda zəncirvari yol qəzasında ölənlərin sayı 13-ə çatıb
    Число погибших в массовом ДТП в Болгарии выросло до 13
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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