Death toll from two crashes on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway rises to 13
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- 14 November, 2026
- 20:05
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The death toll from two major crashes on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway has risen to 13.
Report informs, citing Bulgarian media, that a 42-year-old man who had been admitted in critical condition died at a hospital in Burgas. Another 51 people remain hospitalized with injuries.
The two multi-vehicle crashes occurred on the morning of November 10 and involved a total of 86 cars and trucks.
Bolqarıstanda zəncirvari yol qəzasında ölənlərin sayı 13-ə çatıb
Число погибших в массовом ДТП в Болгарии выросло до 13
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