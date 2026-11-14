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The death toll from two major crashes on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway has risen to 13.

Report informs, citing Bulgarian media, that a 42-year-old man who had been admitted in critical condition died at a hospital in Burgas. Another 51 people remain hospitalized with injuries.

The two multi-vehicle crashes occurred on the morning of November 10 and involved a total of 86 cars and trucks.