Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 563 in China

6 February, 2020 09:21

https://report.az/storage/news/52f19dde0d1a48feba8d01192caffbae/d792137e-c5d8-4d91-a12a-88235a6f5b6d_292.jpg China has reported 28,018 cases of infection with coronavirus, China's State Health Commission said. Report informs, citing RIA Novosti, that while the death toll from 2019-nCoV has jumped to 563, 1,153 have been discharged from hospital.

