Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 563 in China

China has reported 28,018 cases of infection with coronavirus, China's State Health Commission said.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti, that while the death toll from 2019-nCoV has jumped to 563, 1,153 have been discharged from hospital.

