Death toll at bomb blast in Nigeria reaches 25

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 25 people were killed when a bomb blast ripped through a government office in Zaria, northern Nigeria, on Tuesday, in an attack likely to be blamed on Boko Haram Islamists.

Report informs citing AFP, the explosion happened at about 9:00 am (0800 GMT), as primary school teachers and public sector workers were queuing for identity checks, according to witnesses.

“I am sad that a terrorist bomb attack just killed 20 people in Sabon Gari Zaria,” Kaduna state governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai wrote on his Twitter account.

But witnesses feared the death toll could rise further, describing how the building was packed with people at the time.

Zaria, a mainly Muslim city some 75 kilometres (47 miles) north of the state capital Kaduna city, is near the border with Katsina and Kano states.

On Monday night, a young girl believed to be aged just 13 was killed when explosives strapped to her body detonated near a major mosque in Kano city.

That bombing followed a twin attack on a mosque and restaurant in the central city of Jos on Sunday, which left 44 people dead, and a suicide bomb attack on a church in Potiskum that killed five.