Dates and place of next US and DPRK summit named

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next summit between the United States and North Korea may take place in November in one of the European cities.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due information is provided by the Japanese newspaper "Asahi" with reference to the US government sources.

Sources of the publication are confident that the summit will be held in mid-November. According to the newspaper, at the moment Stockholm and Geneva are being considered as a venue, the parties will discuss the matter this week.

At the same time, it is indicated that US President Donald Trump had previously spoken about his readiness to accept North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in his mansion in Florida. The North Korean side insists on a “safe” place, such as Pyongyang or Phanmunjom, where an inter-Korean summit took place in April.

Notably, US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore on June 12.