Date of US-Cuba meeting to restore diplomatic relations defined

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ American and Cuban officials will meet on May 21 to discuss reopening embassies and tackle broader migration, security and environmental issues, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Previously, Cuban leader Raul Castro said that Cuba and the United States will appoint their ambassadors after Havana will be excluded from the list of Washington as country sponsoring international terrorism.

Media also reported that Washington and Havana can exchange ambassadors before the end of May.

US President Barack Obama in December 2014 announced his intention to normalize diplomatic relations with Cuba, as well as to ease trade restrictions. In April 2015 he informed Congress of his intention to exclude Cuba from the list of state sponsors of international terrorism, which will cancel a number of US sanctions against the island state.