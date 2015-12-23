 Top
    Date of next meeting on Syria revealed

    Negotiations on the settlement of the situation in Syria will be resumed at the UN in Geneva in January 2016

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Talks on Syria under the auspices of the United Nations will be held in Geneva on January 22.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated by a member of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces.

    At the briefing for the year general director of the UN Office in Geneva, Michael Moeller said that the negotiations on the settlement of the situation in Syria will be resumed at the UN in Geneva in January 2016.

