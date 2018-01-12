 Top
    Date for election to European Parliament unveiled

    Elections were held in all EU member states on May 22-25, 2014© РИА Новости / Алексей Витвицкий

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The next elections to the European Parliament are scheduled for May 23-26, 2019.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a source in the assembly said.

    Elections to the European Parliament were held in all EU member states between May 22 and 25, 2014.

    Normally, pan-European elections are held in the summer, but these elections were postponed to increase voter turnout and time between parliamentary elections and the election of the European Commission president scheduled for July.

