Daniel Ortega elected for third consecutive term as Nicaraguan president

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Current president of Nicaragua, leader of the Sandista National Liberation Front Daтiel Ortega wins his third consecutive term in the office. He is reported to have 72.5% support after 99.8% of voting stations counted.

Report informs, Supreme Electoral Council stated.

His closest rival Maximino Rodriguez from Liberal-Constitutional Party gained 15% support of voters.

The United States expressed its deep concerns by the election in Nicaragua and cast doubt over its fairness. Opposition called the elections ‘farce’ and told they don’t accept the results.

Ortega rules the country since 2007.