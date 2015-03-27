Damascus: Attack on mosque leaves 15 dead

Baku.27 March.REPORT.AZ/ At least 15 people have been killed after Syrian regime air forces attacked a mosque during Friday prayers in Eastern Ghouta near the capital of Damascus, the Syrian Revolution General Commission has said.

Report informs, scores of people were wounded in the attack.

Separately, a group of Syrian opposition factions named Jeysh al-Fatah said they had seized control of areas in central Idlib city.

Opposition forces shelled regime check points around the city using locally made projectiles and took control of 15 regime security points.

The Syrian civil war, which entered its fifth year this month, has claimed more than 220,000 lives to date, according to the UN.