    Czech president, Ukrainian minister mull housing restoration, energy resilience

    • 17 January, 2026
    • 14:57
    Czech president, Ukrainian minister mull housing restoration, energy resilience

    Czech President Petr Pavel met with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksii Kuleba, to discuss housing reconstruction and community energy resilience, Report informs, citing the ministry's statement.

    President Pavel is currently on an official visit to Ukraine.

    Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba emphasized the growing need for modular energy equipment for communities. He also highlighted Czech contributions to regional reconstruction, noting that the country provides generators, medical equipment and other supplies in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, while supporting the restoration of schools and hospitals. A joint project is underway to modernize a children's hospital in the Kyiv region, valued at over €10 million.

    Petr Pavel Oleksii Kuleba Ukraine Czechia housing reconstruction
    Ukrayna Çexiya ilə mənzillərin bərpası və icmaların enerji dayanıqlılığını müzakirə edib
    Украина обсудила с Чехией восстановление жилья и энергетическую устойчивость громад

