Cybersecurity to be discussed at Turkic Digital Leaders Summit

The cooperation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries in the field of cybersecurity is becoming a key factor in the fight against cross-border cybercrime, Yevgeny Pitolin, Co-Chair of the Information Security Committee of the Qaztech alliance, told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, cybercrime knows no borders, and the criminals themselves increasingly choose OTS countries as their physical location, taking into account, among other things, working conditions and the digital environment.

Pitolin noted that, along with interstate agreements, practical cooperation, which often develops faster than state mechanisms, plays a special role.

He also stated that this year, the Turkic Digital Leaders Summit is expected to be held with the participation of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye. Within the framework of the event, the organization of separate large-scale blocks on cybersecurity, as well as educational modules on cyber risk management at corporate and state levels, is envisaged.

According to the expert, it is precisely practical cooperation, exchange of experience, and direct interaction of professional communities of OTS countries that forms an effective response system to modern cyber threats.