Curfew imposed in Basra

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The security forces in the riot-torn Basra announced a curfew in the city beginning from 16.00 local time, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

It is already not the first attempt of the Iraqi authorities to impose a curfew in Basra to de-escalate the strained situation. However, every evening thousands of angry locals take to streets and continue rioting despite the threats of arrest coming from the police.

The unrest in Iraq's Basra continues since Monday. Throughout these days thousands of demonstrants demanding improvements in the supply of the city with fresh water and electricity stage termless protests that lead to clashes with the security forces.

The Iraqi parliament is today convening for an urgent session to discuss the situation in Iraq.