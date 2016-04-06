Cruz cruises, Sanders soars in Wisconsin

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The victory speeches have already been made in the Wisconsin primaries, with Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders both claiming wins that will reboot their campaigns.

Report informs citing the foreign media. in the Republican contest, Donald Trump now stands little hope of garnering the 1237 delegates needed in future primaries to avoid a brokered convention in July.

Third-placed John Kasich also made a strong showing as the spoiler and will likely continue to do so when the next primaries are held in a fortnight.

In the two-way Democratic race, Mr Sanders held off Hillary Clinton to score his seventh win in the last eight contests.

Some 42 delegate votes are at stake for the Republican contenders. These are allocated on a winner-take-all basis in four kinds.

The Democrats have 96 delegates at stake, allocated proportionally in four kinds.

Though having a similar profile to the neighbouring Ohio and Michigan states, Wisconsin has fewer minority voters and is considered more liberal and wealthier.

This should favour Mr Sanders and Mr Cruz, as Mr Trump is finding more support among the lower-paid.

Results:

Republicans

(75% reporting)

Cruz 49.3% Delegates: 514

Kasich 14.3% Delegates 143

Trump 34.0%Delegates: 740

Needed to win: 1237

Democrats

(77% reporting)

Clinton 43.6% Delegates 1274 (plus 469 super delegates)

Sanders 56.1% Delegates 1025 (plus 31 super delegates)

Needed to win: 2383