    Crane accident kills two persons, hurts seven in China

    The accident took place at a construction site of a chemical plant in Liaocheng City

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least two persons were killed and seven others injured today when a crane overturned in east China's Shandong Province, Report informs Xinhua news agency says. 

    According to the information, the accident took place at a construction site of a chemical plant in Liaocheng City, where the crane fell over.

    Following the collapse, rescuers discovered nine injured persons and rushed them to nearby hospitals where two of them later died. 

