Top

COVID-19: Uzbekistan’s tally surpasses 600

​COVID-19: Uzbekistan’s tally surpasses 600

Uzbekistan has confirmed 42 cases, raising the total number to 624 as of April 10, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The facts of infection were recorded among the people kept under quarantine in the hospital.

Uzbekistan reported the first COVID-19 case on March 15.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,600,000 globally, resulting in more than 350,000 recoveries and over 95,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!