​COVID-19: Uzbekistan’s tally surpasses 600

Uzbekistan has confirmed 42 cases, raising the total number to 624 as of April 10, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The facts of infection were recorded among the people kept under quarantine in the hospital.

Uzbekistan reported the first COVID-19 case on March 15.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,600,000 globally, resulting in more than 350,000 recoveries and over 95,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.