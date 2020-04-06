COVID-19: Indonesia’s death toll passes 200

The cases of COVID-19 infection have increased as of April 6 by 218 to 2,491, Report says citing foreign media.

Eleven people died from the illness in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 209, according to a health official.

Indonesia declared a state of emergency in late March.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to over 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000,000 globally, resulting in more than 70,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.